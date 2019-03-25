Israeli ambassador visits Library and Archives Canada

Ambassador of Israel to Canada Nimrod Barkan, and his wife, Shlomit Shulov-Barkan, visited Library and Archives Canada, March 14, to view the recently obtained book, Statistics, Media, and Organizations of Jewry in the United States and Canada, a book with significant historical and cultural value to the Jewish community.

“This book is a tremendous contribution to Holocaust education, a reminder of the atrocities committed by the Nazis, and what the stakes could have been had the Allied Forces not been victorious. I am pleased that this book is now in the possession of Library and Archives Canada, allowing for Canadians, and all visitors, to witness the stark lessons of indifference in the face of anti-Semitism during the darkest chapter of human history,” Barkan said.

They also viewed Library and Archives Canada’s Jacob M. Lowy Collection, an incomparable collection of rare Judaica books.

(From left) Shlomit Shulov-Barkan, Israeli Ambassador Nimrod Barkan, Lowy Collection Curator Michael Kent and Librarian and Archivist of Canada Guy Berthiaume.