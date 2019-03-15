Israel strikes dozens of Hamas targets in response to rockets fired on Tel Aviv

(JTA) – Israel struck dozens of Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip in response to the firing of several rockets into the Tel Aviv area.

Sirens alerted residents that rockets were coming into the area just after 9 pm local time on Thursday. Hours later, Israeli aircraft carried out the strikes.

The rockets were fired at Tel Aviv by the Islamic Jihad group, according to Israeli media.

There were no injuries and no damage reported in Israel.

On Friday, Hamas cancelled protests near the border with Israel, which have been taking place on a weekly basis, in a possible attempt to deescalate the situation.

Both Israel and Hamas agreed to cease fire for the time being, according to The Times of Israel.