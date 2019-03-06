Israel designates Hamas television channel as terror organization

JERUSALEM (JTA) – Israel designated as a terrorist organization the Hamas “Al Aqsa” television channel.

The decision announced on Wednesday by the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who also serves as defence minister, follows a recommendation by the Israel Security Agency (ISA) and the Defence Ministry national anti-economic terrorism unit, after the ISA discovered that the Hamas terrorist organization used the “Al Aqsa” satellite channel to recruit terrorists and to pass messages to terrorists in the West Bank.

The channel’s reporters praise rocket attacks on Israel and violence against Israelis.

The U.S. government designated the station as a terror group in 2010.

The IDF bombed the channel’s Gaza headquarters in November and demolished the building, but the channel remains on air, broadcasting from another location.