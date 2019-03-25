Birthday blood drive

To help celebrate Cindy Poplove’s 50th birthday, March 7, 12 friends from the Jewish community donated blood in her honour at Canada Blood Services.

“It was such an easy thing for me to organize to mark this ‘not so easy’ milestone! How the heck can I be 50? I don’t feel it! I brought special snacks and treats and am also counting all the blood donations toward Machzikei Hadas’ 118 count goal. I was really touched by all the friends that came out and also were dedicated and so keen to do this lifesaving mitzvah with me,” Poplove said.

(From left) Linda Melamed and Cindy Poplove.