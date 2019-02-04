You are here: Home > Featured > Trump is larger than life, literally, in Israel’s election campaign

Trump is larger than life, literally, in Israel’s election campaign

By :

An Israeli worker hangs a campaign billboard of President Donald Trump shaking hands with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on a Jerusalem building on Feb. 3, 2019. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

JERUSALEM (JTA) – U.S. President Donald Trump has become part of Israel’s national election campaign, and he’s larger than life.

A several-stories-high billboard which shows Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu smiling and shaking hands was unveiled in two heavily trafficked areas of Israel on Sunday. One billboard was placed on Tel Aviv’s Ayalon highway, driven by tens of thousands of Israeli drivers twice a day during rush hour alone. The other appears at the entrance to Jerusalem.

The signs read: “Netanyahu. In Another League” on top, and “The Likud” at the bottom.

The Likud Party will hold its primaries, which Netanyahu is favored to win, on Tuesday.

