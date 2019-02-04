Terror groups maintain ties to NGOs promoting boycotts against Israel, report finds

JERUSALEM (JTA) – A new Israeli government report identified over 100 cases of links between the internationally designated terrorist organizations Hamas and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine and at least 13 NGOs promoting the boycott, divestment and sanctions movement against Israel

The 77-page “Terrorists in Suits” report was released on Sunday by Israel’s Ministry of Strategic Affairs.

The report alleges that the two terror organizations have successfully placed over 30 of their members, 20 of which have served time in prison, including for murder, in senior positions within BDS-promoting NGOs.

The report documents how boycott organizations and organizations designated as terrorist raise finances together, and share the same personnel, and that the NGO officials continue to maintain organizational, financial, and active ties with terrorist groups.

The Israel-boycott organizations in the report are also shown to have received millions of euros in funding from European countries and philanthropic foundations, while gaining access to additional funds through financial, crowdfunding and banking systems.

NGO Monitor told JTA that it first documented connections between Europe-funded Palestinian NGOs and the PFLP more than a decade ago. “In recent years, and based on these findings, Denmark, the Netherlands, and Switzerland issued clear guidelines preventing funding for these NGOs. A number of banking and credit card platforms have also stopped services for the terror-linked NGO network,” NGO Monitor noted in a statement. “We repeat our call for cooperation between Israeli government officials and European counterparts to ensure that no funding is provided to NGOs linked to designated terror organizations.”