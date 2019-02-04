Palestinian village vandalized with graffiti, attack on mosque

(JTA) – Graffiti was spray painted throughout a Palestinian village in the central West Bank, including on its mosque.

Police have ordered an investigation into the vandalism at Deir Dibwan, according to Israeli news reports.

A flammable material reportedly also was poured at the entrance to the mosque.

Among the epithets spray painted on walls and pavement were: “Here people incite to murder Jews” and “Am Yisrael Chai” or “The Jewish nation lives.” Stars of David also were painted around the village.

Last week, eight cars were vandalized in the northern West Bank Palestinian village Luban a-Sharqiya.