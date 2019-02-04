Palestinian man planned stabbing attack in Hebron

(JTA) – A Palestinian man carrying a knife was arrested at the Cave of the Patriarchs in Hebron.

The man, in his 20s, was attempting to gain entrance to the holy site while blending in with a group of tourists on Sunday.

Border Police officers separated him from the tourists at gunpoint after noticing that he was acting suspiciously and realizing that he did not belong with them. The Palestinian man then pulled out his knife and threw it on the ground, Ynet reported.

Police said the Palestinian man, a resident of Hebron, admitted during questioning that he planned to carry out a stabbing attack.