Palestinian man killed, teen injured in attack on Israeli soldiers

(JTA) – Israeli troops fired on two Palestinians after they threw an explosive device at an army checkpoint in the northern West Bank, killing one.

The attackers were riding on a motorcycle as they passed the Jalamah Crossing, north of Jenin, on Tuesday night.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society identified the killed Palestinian as Abdullah Faysal Towalba, 21, who died of his injuries at a hospital in Jenin. The other Palestinian attacker, who is 15, was moderately injured according to the PRCS, the Palestinian Maan news agency reported.

No Israeli troops were injured.

On Wednesday, a 16-year-old Palestinian girl was shot and killed by Israeli security forces during an attempted stabbing attack at an Israeli checkpoint east of Jerusalem.