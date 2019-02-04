Labour Party lawmakers demand data on British party’s fight against anti-Semitism

(JTA) – Several lawmakers from Britain’s Labour Party are demanding that party leaders provide detailed data on the handling of complaints about anti-Semitism – and they want it in writing.

On Monday, the lawmakers submitted a draft motion on alleged anti-Semitism in Labour during the party’s weekly parliamentary meeting in the lower house, escalating internal rifts over the issue. The motion was tabled at the House of Commons meeting.

It “asks some entirely reasonable questions of the leadership,” Luciana Berger, a Jewish senior member of Labour, wrote in an op-ed in The Times of London.

The questions include: “What is the true number of cases of anti-Semitism that have been dealt with? What is the backlog of cases at every stage of the disciplinary process, and when will it be cleared? How many staff are working on such cases? Which Jewish organizations have been consulted? What concrete action is being taken to root out this form of racism from the Labour Party?”

Over the past year, Berger wrote, “it feels like we have gone backwards” in the fight against anti-Semitism within Labour.

In 2015, Jeremy Corbyn, a far-left politician who in 2009 called Hezbollah and Hamas his “friends,” was elected to lead Labour. Corbyn has been accused of allowing anti-Semitism to grow among the many thousands of supporters who joined the party in support of his policies. He has denied this, vowing to punish hate speech promoters.