Key Labour politician says the British party’s ‘too apologetic’ on anti-Semitism

(JTA) – A key ally of Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said the British party is “too apologetic” over anti-Semitism.

The remark by MP Chris Williamson – the latest twist in a three-year saga over the proliferation of anti-Semitic hate speech in Labour’s ranks – highlights claims that the party’s leadership is split on whether to address the problem.

“We have backed off too much, we have given too much ground, we have been too apologetic,” Williamson said this month at a speech during a gathering of Corbyn supporters, the Yorkshire Post reported Tuesday.

Four Labour MPs condemned Williamson’s comment, the BBC reported.

Since his election in 2015 to head Labour, Corbyn has fought allegations that his critical attitude toward Israel and alleged tolerance of anti-Semitism have injected Jew hatred into the heart of the party.

In 2009, he called Hamas and Hezbollah his friends and said that Hamas is working to achieve peace and justice. In 2013, he defended an anti-Semitic mural. In 2014, he laid flowers on the graves of Palestinian terrorists who murdered Israeli athletes in Munich in 1972. The following year he said British “Zionists” don’t understand British irony.

Williamson this month booked a room in parliament for a screening of a film by activist Jackie Walker titled “Witch Hunt” about her suspension from Labour over anti-Semitism.

Last week, nine MPs quit the party, criticizing the leadership’s handling of anti-Semitism.

One of them, Luciana Berger, tweeted in response to Williamson’s words, saying: “This is what I have left behind. It’s toxic.”