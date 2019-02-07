Izzy Young, who produced Bob Dylan’s first major concert, dies at 90

(JTA) – Izzy Young, the folk music promoter and archivist who produced Bob Dylan’s first major concert at Carnegie Chapter Hall in 1961, has died.

Young died Monday at his home in Stockholm. He was 90.

Israel Goodman Young was born in 1928 to Polish Jewish immigrants on the Lower East Side. His mother inspired him with Yiddish songs and he worked at his father’s bakery in Brooklyn.

When Young opened the Folklore Center in New York’s Greenwich Village in 1957, he wanted it to be a combination of all his passions. It was a music store, a bookstore, an archive, a place where artists could sit for hours listening to old recordings, writing or schmoozing. Young became a mentor to many of the most renowned beat poets and folk musicians of that era.

Dylan immortalized Young in the song “Talking Folklore Center”:

“On MacDougal Street I saw a cubby hole,

I went in to get out of the cold,

Found out after I’d entered

The place was called the Folklore Center –

Owned by Israel Young –

He’s always in back –

Of the center.”

Young sold the Greenwich Village shop in 1973 and moved to Stockholm, where he started a similar enterprise, the Folklore Centrum.

In 2016, Young shipped 20 boxes to the American Folklife Center in Washington, D.C. Inside were journals, manuscripts, photographs and recordings of some of America’s greatest musicians, including Pete Seeger and Dylan.