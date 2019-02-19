Israel’s Security Cabinet agrees to deduct millions in revenue to PA

JERUSALEM (JTA) – Israel’s Security Cabinet agreed to implement a law that would deduct more than half a billion shekels, or $139 million, from funds designated for the Palestinian Authority (PA), which is the amount that the PA gave to terrorists and their families in 2018.

The cabinet met on Sunday.

The funds to be transferred are the tax revenues that Israel collects for the PA.

The law was approved by the Knesset in July.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who also serves as defence minister, instructed security officials to step up checks on additional Palestinian Authority payments linked to terrorism, including those to terrorists and their families. The amount frozen will be updated once the information is obtained.

Israeli security officials are concerned that cuts to the PA budget could harm security cooperation between Israel and the PA.