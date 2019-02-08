Israelis are top users of social media in the world

(JTA) – When it comes to social media, Israelis rule the world.

Some 77 per cent of adults in Israel use social media, putting the country one percentage point ahead of South Korea, according to a Pew Research Center survey released this week. The United States was sixth at 70 per cent while Canada was eighth at 68 per cent.

At the same time, Israel ranks second in smartphone ownership, with 88 per cent of its adults owning smartphones. South Korea was first with 95 per cent of adults owning a smartphone, the U.S. sixth again at 81 per cent while Canada was 13th at 66 per cent.

The two categories are related, according to Pew, because social networking sites can be accessed via smartphones, and smartphone owners are more likely to access social networking sites than those who own a basic phone or none at all.

Among Israelis, smartphone ownership is on the rise for the over-50 set: 80 per cent as compared to 50 per cent in 2015.

Those surveyed in 18 advanced economies were more likely to have mobile phones – smartphones in particular – and use the Internet and social media than those in emerging economies, with a median of 76 per cent in the former having smartphones compared to 45 per cent in the latter.

Conducted last year from May 14 to Aug. 12, the survey had 30,133 respondents in 27 countries.