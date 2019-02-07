Israeli tank hits Hamas target in Gaza after rockets fired on southern Israel

(JTA) – Israeli tank fire struck a Hamas military position in Gaza following a rocket attack on Israel.
A rocket fired from Gaza landed in southern Israel late Wednesday night, triggering the Colour Red alert system. A second alert was triggered minutes later but no rocket landed, leading to reports that it landed in Gaza territory. No one was reported injured in the attack.
About an hour later an Israeli tank struck the Hamas position in southern Gaza, according to the Israel Defense Forces.
