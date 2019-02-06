Four Netanyahu rivals take top spots in Likud Party primary

JERUSALEM (JTA) – Benjamin Netanyahu will continue to lead the Likud Party, and he will be followed on his party’s list for the upcoming Israeli elections by four lawmakers that he has clashed with in recent months.

More than 69,700 Likud party members voted on Tuesday in the party’s primary elections at 587 polling places around the country, or 58 per cent of party members. The results will be finalized later on Wednesday afternoon.

The top four slots after Netanyahu will be held by Knesset speaker Yuli Edelstein, Transportation Minister Yisrael Katz, Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan, and Gideon Sa’ar, former interior minister, according to reports.

In his first run for national office, former Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat came in the top ten in the primary vote.

Others likely to appear in the top ten are Culture Minister Miri Regev, Social Equality Minister Gila Gamliel, Tourism Minister Yariv Levin, Home Front Defense Minister Avi Dichter, and Immigration Absorption Minister Yoav Gallant.

Controversial lawmaker Oren Hazan, as well as current lawmaker and Temple Mount advocate Yehuda Glick finished below 30 and will likely not make it into the next Knesset. Some 15 seats of the top 40 are reserved for regional candidates, Netanyahu has three other seats that he can appoint, and there are four other seats reserved for a woman, a new immigrant, a young candidate and a minority candidate which could push some of Wednesday’s winners into lower positions.

National elections are scheduled to be held on April 9.

