‘F**king Jews’ found painted on LA synagogue

(JTA) – Police are investigating who painted “f**king Jews” on the facade of a Los Angeles synagogue.

“It’s really hurtful, I mean to all the members here, they’re being hurt with such a thing that somebody passed by a synagogue and wrote such a thing on the wall,” Rabbi Shlomo Haghighi, who works at the Mishkan Torah religious seminary and synagogue in the Tarzana neighborhood, told KCAL9.

There are no suspects in custody for the vandalism, which occurred Tuesday, CBS’s KCAL9 television channel reported.

Hate crimes against Jews in the U.S. rose by more than a third in 2017 and accounted for 58 per cent of all religion-based hate crimes, according to data released in November by the FBI. The report noted a 23 per cent increase in religion-based hate crimes in 2017 to 1,564, representing about 20 per cent of all hate crimes.