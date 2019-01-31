Young Jews wanted to work with at-risk kids in Puerto Rico

(JTA) – The Jewish Agency for Israel is teaming with a nonprofit group in Puerto Rico to help at-risk children on the island.

The program with PR4PR will bring Jewish volunteers to San Juan who will create and staff a center for Project TEN, an international development program of the Jewish Agency that operates volunteer centres in developing areas throughout the world.

The Jewish Agency and PR4PR will identify young volunteers from Israeli society and global Jewry for three-month rotations. The volunteers will focus on informal education and empowerment, public health and agriculture.

PR4PR was founded in 2004 by an Orthodox Jewish New Jersey philanthropist to help break the cycle of poverty, crime and dependency in Puerto Rico and empower children who come from low-income and high-risk communities on the island. It provides afterschool programs and summer camps for thousands of children to keep them off the streets and out of danger.