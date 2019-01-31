Two Jewish men assaulted in Brooklyn’s Crown Heights neighbourhood

(JTA) – Two Jewish men were assaulted in the Crown Heights section of Brooklyn, the latest in a string of recent attacks on identifiably Jewish people in the New York City neighbourhood.

Two men, aged 18 and 21, were arrested and charged with assault and hate crimes, the New York Post reported. A third man is being sought.

The assaults took place after 1 am Wednesday.

One captured by a surveillance camera shows three assailants knocking over an identifiably Jewish man before punching and kicking him. The victim, 51, required hospitalization for his injuries, the Post reported.

A 22-year-old yeshiva student from Australia identified as Mendel was the second victim.

“They didn’t say anything at all,” Mendel told the Post. “Next thing I know, I was on the floor – my yarmulke and glasses in the gutter somewhere.”

The attackers did not rob their victims.