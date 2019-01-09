Teenage girl stabbed in eastern Jerusalem

JERUSALEM (JTA) – A teenage girl was stabbed in her neck and her hand in an alleged attack near her home in the eastern Jerusalem neighborhood of Armon Hanatziv.

The girl, 15, told police that she was waiting at a bus stop when a man that she did not know attacked her and fled the scene. She reportedly described him as Arab.

She called an ambulance from inside her family’s apartment. The Magen David Adom emergency rescue service provided emergency medical treatment at the girl’s home before taking her to Shaare Zedek Medical Center for treatment.

Police are investigating the incident.

The Armon Hanatziv neighbourhood, also known as East Talpiot, is located on the seam between western and eastern Jerusalem, was the site of several Arab stabbing and car-ramming attacks in recent years.