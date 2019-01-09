Shira Ish-Ran, whose baby died after Ofra terror attack, leaves hospital

JERUSALEM (JTA) – Shira Ish-Ran, the woman whose prematurely born baby died after she was shot in a terror attack last month left the hospital, on her feet.

“We are a walking miracle,” she told reporters as she left the hospital. “I arrived at the hospital lying down and left walking.”

Ish-Ran, who left leaning on a walker, was seriously injured in the shooting attack on Dec. 9 outside the West Bank settlement of Ofra. Her doctor, Dr. Alon Schwarz, told reporters a week after the attack that she will need a long recovery period and is expected to be able to bear children in the future. Her husband, Amichai, was shot three times in the leg during the attack.

“It’s not clear to me how our rehabilitation has progressed so quickly and in such a good way,” she said. “Your prayers help, keep praying, I also want to thank the hospital staff, how much they did for us and with sensitivity, it’s just unbelievable.” She also said she thanked God for the miracles every day.

Their baby, named Amiad Yisrael, was delivered from his injured mother and died three days after his premature birth at 30 weeks gestation. His parents were able to hold him right before he died but were not able to attend his funeral.

Israeli security forces on Tuesday arrested the Palestinian man, Asem Barghouti, who participated in the Ofra attack with his brother, who was the gunman.