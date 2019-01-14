You are here:Home > Featured > Photo spread: Chanukah 2018/5779 celebrations in Ottawa
Photo spread: Chanukah 2018/5779 celebrations in Ottawa
Click on images to see full resolution.
SJCC – Children participating in after-school programs at the Soloway Jewish Community Centre light Chanukah candles on the second night, December 3, after SJCC President and COO Barry Sohn led a brief discussion on the significance of the holiday. Children gathered in the SJCC lobby daily during Chanukah to light candles and sing Chanukah songs.
Embassy of Israel – (From left) Conservative MP David Sweet, former justice minister Irwin Cotler, Ambassador Nimrod Barkan, Liberal MP Michael Levitt, and NDP MP Murray Rankin at the Embassy of Israel’s Chanukah event on December 3, the second night of Chanukah.
Rideau Hall – A Ripple Effect, an organization based at Chabad of Centrepointe that brings teenage volunteers together with children from families affected by illness, held a Chanukah candle lighting event at Rideau Hall, December 6. Pictured (rear, from left): Bassy Mendelsohn, volunteers Laura Klibanov and Shternie Botnik, Governor General Julie Payette, parents Ruchama and David Uzan, Rabbi Chaim Mendelsohn (front) The Uzan children – Adina, Na’ama, Freddy and Nadav.
OTC – The Chanukah adult party at Ottawa Torah Centre Chabad on December 2, the first night, included a performance by South African illusionist Ilan Smith.
Sens Game – People gathered between periods during the Ottawa Senators-Boston Bruins NHL game to light the giant menorah and enjoy Chanukah refreshments. The event, on December 9, the final night of Chanukah, was organized by Ottawa Torah Centre Chabad, the Jewish Federation of Ottawa and the Ottawa Senators.
Merivale High School – Mayor Jim Watson joined the festivities as the Merivale High School Jewish Culture Club held its annual Latkapalooza, December 6. (From left) Mayor Watson, David Gencher, Merivale Jewish Culture Club Staff Adviser Irv Osterer, Club President Alexandre Kuttner and Maria Oglobina.
JET – JET helped prepare for the holiday with a Chanukah cookie decorating event for women, November 28, at the Glebe Shul.
Glebe Shul – (From left) Brahm Solomon, Hart Goldhar, Susie Goldhar, Zev Simmons and David Lifshitz enjoy the Glebe Shul Chanukah party on December 3, the second night of Chanukah.
St. James Church/Chabad Hebrew School – The youth group at St. James Church in Manotick dedicated its Christmas fundraiser to the families of the mass shooting victims at Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh. The group attended the Chabad Hebrew School Chanukah party at Ottawa Torah Centre Chabad, December 9, and presented a “gingerbread synagogue” they baked and decorated to the Hebrew School students.
Add your comment: