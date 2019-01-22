Palestinian killed, Israeli soldier injured in Gaza border clashes

(JTA) – An Israeli soldier was shot and injured along the Gaza border on Tuesday in the second attack of the day on Israeli troops by Palestinian snipers.

In response to the shooting, an Israeli army tank fired on a Hamas military post in northern Gaza, the Israel Defense Forces said. At least one Palestinian was killed and two injured, according to reports citing the Gaza Health Ministry.

The exchange came during a riot on the border in southern Gaza in which Palestinian demonstrators threw rocks across the security fence at the soldiers. The sniper fire came in the midst of the riot.

Hamas later identified the killed Palestinian man as one of its fighters.