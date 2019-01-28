Palestinian believed shot dead by settler security official during clashes

(JTA) – A Palestinian man was killed during clashes near his village between Palestinian residents and Israeli settlers and soldiers.

The altercations began on Saturday afternoon when a Jewish civilian hiking in the area was surrounded by Palestinians from the area who stabbed him in his hand. He reportedly called out to the civilian security guarding the Adei Ad outpost who chased the Palestinian attackers using live fire.

Hamdi Saadeh Naasan, 38, a father of four, was shot and killed. Some reports say he was shot in the back. Israel Defense Forces soldiers arrived at the scene and used crowd dispersal methods such as tear gas and rubber-coated bullets to chase away the Palestinian mob, according to the IDF.

Palestinians say that a group of settlers attempted to raid their village and its olive tree grove, leading to the altercations.

The IDF said it is investigating the incident.

Palestinian terror groups have called for revenge for Naasan’s death.

Meanwhile, on Friday night, a Palestinian teen was shot and killed by Israeli forces near Ramallah, after he and two others were seen throwing rocks at Israeli cars on Route 60. Israeli troops opened fire on the three teens, hitting two of them, according to the IDF. A 16-year-old teen later died of his injuries.

Earlier on Friday, some 5,000 Palestinians rioted at the border of Gaza with Israel. One demonstrator was killed and 23 injured, according to reports citing the Gaza Heath Ministry.