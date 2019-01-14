Jewish man assaulted in Crown Heights, New York

(JTA) – A Jewish man was attacked by a group of teenage black males in Crown Heights.

The young man, 19, was “violently assaulted,” Collive reported, and is being investigated by the New York Police Department in conjunction with the Hate Crimes Task Force.

One member of the group of teens approached the Jewish man as he walked past a local laundromat and asked him, “Do you want to fight?” The teenager then began to punch the Jewish man in the face and knocked him to the ground, Collive reported.

The victim was taken to Maimonides Hospital to be treated for light injuries.

The group of teens fled. A nearby security camera captured the teens on video though not the actual assault, according to the report.

There have been several assaults on identifiably Jewish victims in Crown Heights over the last year.