Israeli bus comes under fire in West Bank, injuring driver

(JTA) – An Israeli public passenger bus came under fire while travelling in the West Bank from Jerusalem to Beit El.

The attack after midnight on Sunday morning shattered the bus windshield and injured the river.

Israeli soldiers searched for the shooter or shooters including on roads leading to Palestinian towns near the site of the attack. They reportedly entered the Palestinian city of al-Bireh, and are accused by Palestinian officials of injuring a Palestinian man during clashes there.

Following the attack, bus drivers for the Egged bus company asked not to have to drive the route, saying it does not have enough security, Ynet reported.

The drivers announced later on Sunday that they will go on strike Monday to protest the danger to them.