Iraqi delegations secretly visit Israel

JERUSALEM (JTA) – Three delegations from Iraq have secretly visited Israel in recent months and met with Israeli officials.

The delegations, which totaled 15 people, were made up of influential Iraqis including Sunni and Shiite religious leaders, Hadashot television news first reported Sunday night.

The tours were socio-cultural, including visiting the Yad Vashem Holocaust museum and meetings with academics and organizations dealing with Iraqi Jewry, according to the report.

The visits were considered unofficial and were held in secret to avoid angering neighbouring Iran.