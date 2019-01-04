French Jewish family’s car filled with trash, fitted with stolen mezuzah

(JTA) – A car belonging to a Jewish family near Paris was broken into, filled up with trash and had a mezuzah glued to its windshield.

The incident happened last week in the Paris suburb of Sarcelles, the National Bureau for Vigilance Against Anti-Semitism wrote in a statement.

The mezuzah had been stolen from the family’s home months ago, the report said.

The family filed a complaint with police for a hate crime.

Separately, a restaurant located inside a Paris train station suspended several of its employees who posed for a photograph while performing the quenelle – a salute promoted by the anti-Semitic comedian Dieudonne M’bala M’bala. Reminiscent of the Nazi salute, the gesture is believed by some to be anti-Semitic but others say it is merely anti-establishment.

The picture appeared last week. It was taken at the Le Train Bleu restaurant, which is one of Paris’ best-known eateries for its decor and history dating back to 1901.