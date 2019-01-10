Four Jewish teens accused of terrorism released to house arrest

(JTA) – Four of five teens being held by Israel’s security agency for allegedly causing the death of a Palestinian woman have been ordered released to house arrest.

The order by the Rishon Lezion District Court came Thursday, a day after police raided the Pri Ha’aretz Yeshiva in the northern West Bank settlement of Rehalim, which all five boys attend, and summoned 80 students for questioning.

The teens were released to house arrest after their attorneys complained that there were being held under “illegal” and abusive conditions and had been tortured during interrogations. The fifth teen was ordered held for another six days.

One of the teens “described to me harsh interrogations. For most of the day he was handcuffed to a chair with his arms behind him and given very short breaks for basic needs,” Attorney Adi Keidar said in a statement Tuesday issued by the Honenu legal defence organization after meeting for the first time on Tuesday with one of the teens three days after his arrest.

The Israel Security Agency, or Shin Bet, said in a statement following the order that “during the investigation the suspects enjoyed all the conditions that the law mandates according to their age and their beliefs.”

The teens are accused of involvement in a rock-throwing attack in mid-October that led to the death of a Palestinian mother of nine.

Police raided the yeshiva on Wednesday and handed out 80 summonses to students for immediate questioning in the nearby settlement of Ariel. Thirty other students already have been questioned, Haaretz reported.

Honenu said in a statement that the police entered the yeshiva without a warrant, making it “illegal.”