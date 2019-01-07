Dozens of colourful balloons land explosives in southern Israeli carrot field

(JTA) – Israeli military helicopters fired on two Hamas military posts in Gaza after a bunch of colourful balloons carrying an explosives-laden model airplane landed in a carrot field in southern Israel.

The explosives detonated early Sunday afternoon as a military bomb disposal robot inspected the model airplane, which bore the name of a Gazan engineering college on its side.

It is not known who launched the explosives. The Israel Defense Forces holds the terrorist group Hamas, which runs Gaza, responsible. “Hamas will bear the consequences of its actions,” the IDF said in a statement.

The bouquet of dozens of colourful balloons was reminiscent of a birthday celebration, the IDF noted in a tweet. It said that they were “flown from Gaza into Israel by Hamas, with the intention of killing innocent Israelis.”