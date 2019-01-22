Arrow 3 missile test called ‘complete success’

(JTA) – Israel and the United States tested the Arrow 3 missile system, calling the test a “complete success.”

The test took place early on Tuesday morning at the Palmachim Air Base in central Israel. It was led by Israel Aerospace Industries in collaboration with the Israel Air Force, in cooperation with the American Missile Defense Agency.

The Arrow 3 is designed to intercept ballistic missiles from great distances and heights, and at higher speeds, such as outside the atmosphere.

“The success of the test is an important milestone in the State of Israel’s operational capability to defend itself against future and existing existential threats in the region,” the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The test was planned in advance, but came less than two days after Israel struck several Iranian targets in Syria.

“I congratulate the successful Arrow 3 missile test. Israel has very strong defensive and offensive capabilities that are among the most advanced in the world,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who also serves as defense minister, said after a tour later Tuesday of the Israel Aerospace Industries plant where the Arrow missiles are being developed and produced.

“We will continue to successfully develop the most advanced weapons systems in the world in order to ensure the security of the citizens of Israel and the State of Israel,” he said.