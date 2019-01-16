16-year-old Palestinian girl shot dead during attempted stabbing

(JTA) – A 16-year-old Palestinian girl was shot and killed by Israeli security forces during an attempted stabbing attack at an Israeli checkpoint east of Jerusalem.

The teen was identified by Palestinian media as Samah Zuheir Mubarak of Ramallah. Mubarak was brandishing a knife when she approached the road that leads to the Maale Adumim settlement, according to the Israel Police, and was shot when she attempted to stab a security guard at the checkpoint.

“A quick response by other security forces who responded to the attack led to neutralizing the terrorist without injuries to the security forces,” the police said.

The checkpoint was temporarily closed following the attack.