Jewish man allegedly assaulted outside Frankfurt nightclub

(JTA) – Two men, one of whom reportedly self-identified as a Palestinian, are suspected of assaulting a Jewish man in Frankfurt in what police are calling an anti-Semitic incident.

The incident occurred on Sept. 7, according to a Sept. 16 statement by police.

State Security Police are investigating the incident, which took place after 4 am outside a disco. The alleged perpetrators have not yet been identified, according to news reports. They chatted with the 20-year-old victim, who was not named in the German media, before assaulting him, according to the German tabloid Bild.

The man was assaulted after the alleged attackers asked about his nationality, according to the report. When he said he was Jewish and half-Israeli, they attacked him physically, slapping him, punching him in the head and calling him a “shitty Jew.” During the assault, one of the attackers said he was Palestinian, the victim alleged.

Frankfurt Mayor Uwe Becker said if the incident is confirmed to be an anti-Semitic hate crime, he considers it an attack on the social fabric of his city.