Israeli army has carried out 200 airstrikes on Syria since early 2017

JERUSALEM (JTA) – The Israeli army has carried out 200 airstrikes in Syria in the past 18 months, a senior military army official told the Israeli media.

In the hours after the Israel Defense Forces’ acknowledgement of attacks on Tuesday, Syria’s official state-run SANA news agency reported that its military defence systems intercepted several Israeli missiles, but also said that Israeli missiles struck several military targets in Tartous and Hama, killing one and injuring four.

Israel, as it usually does, neither confirmed nor denied Tuesday’s attack.

The 200 airstrikes on Syria since the beginning of 2017 mostly targeted weapons shipments heading for the terrorist group Hezbollah and Iranian military installations in Syria, the unnamed Israeli military official said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has asserted repeatedly that Israel will not stop taking action in Syria against Iran’s attempts to establish a military presence there.