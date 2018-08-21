Lana Del Rey defends decision to perform in Israel amid calls for boycott

(JTA) – Lana Del Rey is sticking to her decision to perform in Israel in the face of calls for her to boycott the country.

The singer will be appearing at the Meteor Festival in the northern kibbutz of Lehavot Habashan next month. Advocates of the anti-Israel boycott, divestment and sanctions (BDS) movement have urged her to boycott the country.

But in a statement posted to Twitter on Sunday, the singer said “music is universal and should be used to bring us together.”

“We signed on to the show [with] the intention that it would be performed for the kids there and my plan was for it to be done with a loving energy [with] a thematic emphasis on peace,” she wrote. “If you don’t agree with it I get it. I see both sides.”

She added that she and her band often perform in places where they may not agree with the government’s policies.

“I would like to remind you that performing in Tel Aviv is not a political statement or a commitment to the politics there just as singing here in California doesn’t mean my views are in alignment [with] my current governments opinions or sometimes inhuman actions,” she wrote.

BDS activists have called on a series of high-profile musicians to cancel gigs in Israel, with mixed success. Lorde cancelled her show in Israel scheduled for this year; Radiohead did not cancel its show last year.