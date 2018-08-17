Israeli woman killed in hit-and-run incident near West Bank settlement

(JTA) – An Israeli woman was killed in a hit-and-run incident near the Havat Gilad settlement in the West Bank.

The woman was hit as she crossed Route 60 near the settlement Thursday, The Jerusalem Post reported. The car appeared to be a Palestinian taxi, which fled the scene. He later turned himself in, saying the incident was an accident.

The woman, who was not named int the Israeli media, was found unconscious in a ditch and had sustained massive injuries, a paramedic told The Post. She was not breathing nor did she have a pulse.

Paramedics were unable to resuscitate her and she was declared dead at the scene.

The incident occurred close to the site of a January 9 terror attack in which Rabbi Raziel Shevach, a father of six, was shot dead by Palestinians as he drove near his home in the Havat Gilad outpost.