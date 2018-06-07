Theresa May tells Netanyahu that U.K. is committed to Iran deal

(JTA) – U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May said her country was committed to staying in the Iran nuclear agreement in a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in London.

“Along with France and Germany, the U.K. continues to believe [the nuclear deal] is the best route to preventing Iran from getting a nuclear weapon. We will remain committed to it as long as Iran meets its obligations,” May told Netanyahu on Wednesday, according to The Guardian.

Netanyahu, who opposed the nuclear deal, wanted to ensure that Iran did not get a nuclear weapon and to discuss “how to roll back Iran’s aggression in the region,” he told May.

During the Wednesday meeting, May also addressed the topic of Syria.

“We do recognize that there are other issues that need to be addressed in relation to Iran – its destabilizing regional activity in countries like Syria and Yemen and also the proliferation of ballistic missiles,” May said on Wednesday.

As part of his trip to Europe this week, Netanyahu also met with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Last month, President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the 2015 agreement, despite pressure from France, Germany and England not to do so.