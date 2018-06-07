Roseanne Barr retweets statement accusing Valerie Jarrett of wanting to kill Jews and Israelis

(JTA) – Roseanne Barr retweeted a statement that accused former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett of having evil intent toward Jews and Israelis.

The retweet came several minutes after Barr tweeted on Tuesday that “I’m making restitution for the pain I have caused.”

The retweet, from a user calling himself “Ghost of Bull Moose,” read: “You didn’t cause any pain. Those people always hated you. Valerie Jarrett wants Israelis and Jews chased into the sea, and she’ll celebrate.”

Barr came under fire last week for a racist tweet that mocked Jarrett, who is African-American, saying that “muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj.”

The actress later deleted the tweet and issued an apology, saying she had made “a bad joke about her politics and her looks.”

ABC then announced that it was cancelling her popular show after its return for one season.

Barr, whose family is Jewish but who also was raised in the Mormon church, has drawn criticism for her social media usage. She has used Twitter to promote conspiracy theories and post comments criticizing transgender people.