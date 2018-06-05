Louis Farrakhan attacks Jews and Judaism from his Chicago pulpit

(JTA) – Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan attacked Jews and Judaism during a three-hour sermon from his pulpit at Mosque Maryam in Chicago.

The May 27 sermon was his first major public speaking appearance since February, according to the Anti-Defamation League (ADL).

During his sermon Farrakhan, a known anti-Semite, warned his listeners about “satanic Jews who have infected the whole world with poison and deceit.”

Farrakhan also claimed that contemporary Jews are responsible for promoting child molestation, misogyny, police brutality and sexual assault, among other social ills. In addition, he asserted that contemporary Judaism is nothing but a “system of tricks and lies” that Jews study in order to learn how to “dominate” non-Jews.

Farrakhan based some of his mischaracterization of Judaism on a distorted reading of the Talmud, according to ADL.

He also said that “the false Jew will lead you to filth and indecency. That’s who runs show business. That’s who runs the record industry. That’s who runs television.”

Farrakhan alleged that Jews often force aspiring actors to submit to anal sex.

“Do you know that many of us who go to Hollywood seeking a chance have to submit to anal sex and all kind [sic] of debauchery [before] they give you a little part?” he asked. “It’s called the casting couch. See, that’s Jewish power.”

He used disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, who is Jewish, as proof of his allegations.

Farrakhan also said that former U.S. president Barack Obama was “under Jewish influence” when he advocated for the legalization of same-sex marriage. Marriage equality, Farrakhan informed his audience, is “satanic.”

The day before his speech, Farrakhan appeared on Chicago radio station WGCI on a program titled “The Morning Takeover” and said that U.S. President Donald Trump has helped his cause by “destroying the enemies of the Nation of Islam. Included in this group are the Department of Justice and the FBI.”