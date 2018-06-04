Israel sends aid to Guatemala in wake of deadly volcano eruption

(JTA) – Israel has sent emergency aid to Guatemala following the eruption of the Fuego volcano.

The eruption Sunday of the volcano, which is located less than 30 miles from the capital Guatemala City, left at least 25 people dead and dozens injured, according to reports. It is not yet known how many people are missing.

The volcano, whose name means fire in Spanish, erupted twice: just before noon and again after 6 pm. Some two million people were affected by its ash, according to The New York Times.

On Sunday evening, Israel announced that it had sent a delivery of food and medicine to the Central American country. Israel’s Foreign Ministry said it also discussed with local authorities how else it could be of assistance.

Last month, Guatemala moved its embassy to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv in a ceremony attended by President Jimmy Morales. The move came two days after the United States made its transfer.