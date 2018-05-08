Photo Spread: Ottawa celebrates Israel’s 70th Yom Ha’Atzmaut

More than 800 community members gathered at the Soloway Jewish Community Centre (SJCC) on April 19 to celebrate Israel’s 70th year of independence.

The Yom Ha’Atzmaut festivities began in the gym with music, blow up activity areas, interactive busker shows, face paint, Israel-themed arts and crafts for the kids, and Israeli fare from the SJCC’s Babi’s Restaurant.

Israeli Singer Shlomo Haviv sang while party-goers of all ages waved their flags and danced.

Photos: Howard Sandler (Click on photos to see full size versions.)