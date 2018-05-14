AJA 50+ to hold annual trivia night

AJA (Active Jewish Adults) 50+ is sponsoring our annual Trivia Night on Sunday, May 27, 6:30-9:30 pm at Temple Israel, 1301 Prince of Wales Drive. The entire community is invited and membership in AJA 50+ isn’t required.

Quizmaster and MC Rabbi Steven Garten returns with his usual wit, charm, and jokes to pose questions that are guaranteed to challenge the brain, and teams of enthusiastic attendees will record the answers. The theme of the evening will be “Around the World in 120 Minutes.” Points will be tallied but regardless of win or lose past experience has shown that a good time will be had by all!

Coordinators Margo Rosen and Gail Krochmalnek have stressed that participants may come on their own or reserve a team table in advance. Either way there’ll be opportunities to meet new people, laugh, and enjoy the snacks and fabulous desserts included in the $25 price of admission. As space is limited, AJA 50+ urges the community to reserve their tickets online at http://aja50plus.ca/upcoming-events/.

A silent auction of donated items will be held as part of the organization’s fundraiser. Be there at 6:30 p.m. to get your bids in early.

Established in 2001, AJA 50+ was created to meet the needs of mature adults in the Jewish community. With over 400 members AJA 50+ provides year-round social, cultural, health, and educational programming to singles and couples.