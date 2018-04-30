Federation Report: Our pride in our school

Torah Day School of Ottawa is a school we are extremely proud of. Not only because we are board members who are deeply committed to its success, but because each and every day we see the results of the school in our own homes with our respective families.

Every day, our children impress us with what they are learning, how much they already know, and what questions they are asking and reflecting on. Not only is the Judaic education deep, rich and meaningful, but our students also excel in math, science, social studies and reading.

There is much to love about Torah Day. Here are some of our favourite moments:

• A five-year-old reading the Haggadah fluently in both English and Hebrew, singing French songs, knowing the entire Passover story, all the songs, and all the symbols.

• An eight-year-old son and 10-year-old daughter reading Hebrew more fluently than almost everyone at the table (other than their father!), with deep explanations of the Pesach story and strong understanding of the complex Jewish history.

• A 10-year-old near-fluent in French and an eight-year-old who can no longer be kept out of the adult conversation that used to be held in French in order to keep it for “adults only.”

Torah Day is more than just a “Jewish school.” Besides a rich academic and Judaic curriculum, our school offers a wide range of hands-on activities, field trips and extracurricular programming that has students skating in the winter, playing soccer outside in the spring, learning taekwondo after school and learning about all Canadian provinces and territories in a unique way. Our students also participate in provincial social studies, writing and math competitions, after-school science programs and online math programs with great success and acclaim.

Rooted in our love of Torah, our school offers a warm, welcoming and caring learning environment for Jewish children of all backgrounds and affiliations.

Our trilingual school offers small class sizes, individualized attention and qualified, caring, innovative teachers. More than 25 per cent of our students are enrolled in our Extended French program, offering social studies and science taught in French.

Our parent-teacher association organizes activities throughout the year, reinforcing a strong family connection.

If you are looking for a school that has an excellent academic program, strong Judaic and Torah-based curriculum and an involved parent body, we invite you to arrange a visit. Please contact Torah Day at 613 274-0110.