Adult club offers hikes, history, plays and poetry

For those who found this winter’s weather far too long and cold, Active Jewish Adults 50+ has been busy preparing a tonic in the form of more than 40 exciting daytime programs from May through August, 2018.

Speakers include Norma Domey, a cousin of Viola Desmond, who appears on the new Canadian $10 bill. Viola was the black Nova Scotia businesswoman who in 1946 challenged racial segregation in Nova Scotia.

Back by popular demand, New York Times reporter Ian Austen will give his informed perspective on Canada and the U.S. in the Trump era.

Canada’s delegate to UNESCO World Heritage, Christina Cameron, will talk about World Heritage sites, and how they are designated and preserved.

Ottawa poet and anthology editor, Seymour Mayne, will discuss Canada’s rich tradition of Jewish poetry.

But AJA 50+ programs are not only about hearing from top-notch speakers; the group offers opportunities to put on sneakers and enjoy Ottawa’s summer while touring some of the city’s beautiful architecture during small-group walks led by Hagit Hadaya, an architectural historian.

Nature is also emphasized: Fenja and Irwin Brodo, who are experienced nature enthusiasts, will lead guided hikes in Gatineau Park and Stony Swamp. A safe and easy hike also will be provided at the spectacularly beautiful Bonnechere Caves, near Eganville.

The programs also feature a variety of art, literature, music and entertainment activities, including two plays at the Classic Theatre Festival in Perth. Carpooling is available.

Of course, there are the popular ongoing weekly activities: Scrabble, ping pong, Mahjong, bridge and seasonal golf.

So many exciting choices – and this is just a sample of the programs you can enjoy this spring and summer, thanks to dedicated volunteers and members who make excellent suggestions for speakers and activities.

Check out the new Spring/Summer Program Guide, which goes online April 16, at aja50plus.ca. Come out to ask questions, schmooze and register for programs from 9:30 a.m. to noon on Monday, April 23, at the Soloway Jewish Community Centre.

In addition, the entire community is invited to participate in the AJA 50+ Annual Trivia Night on Sunday, May 27, at 7 p.m. at Temple Israel. Come as a team of up to 10 or as an individual or couple and be placed on a team. Categories are wide and varied at this major fundraiser for AJA 50+. Register at aja50plus.ca