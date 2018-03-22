Vandal smashes glass doors at Thornhill, Ontario, synagogue

OJB Staff – A vandal threw a large rock, smashing doors at Chabad Flamingo Synagogue in Thornhill, just north of Toronto, on Wednesday.

York Regional Police are investigating the incident at the synagogue near Highway 7 and Bathurst Street.

Rabbi Mendel Kaplan, the synagogue’s spiritual leader, wrote on Facebook Wednesday that “Our cameras show a man walking by our Shul … stopping multiple times looking for rocks – and then running back TWICE to hatefully smash the glass doors.”

Rabbi Kaplan added that “a manhunt is underway” and urged anyone with any knowledge of the crime to contact York Regional Police.

Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne issued a statement Wednesday evening saying that she strongly condemns any instance of anti-Semitism.

“There is no place for racism of any kind in our province,” she said in a statement. “Our government stands with Rabbi Kaplan, the members of the Chabad at Flamingo Synagogue and our entire Jewish community during this difficult time. I encourage all of us to continue to confront that hate with inclusion, acceptance and understanding.”

Noah Shack of the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA) described the incident as disgusting.

“Whenever a synagogue is vandalized in this way, it conjures memories of some of the worst moments of Jewish history,” Shack said. “We stand shoulder to shoulder with Chabad Flamingo and its membership at this challenging time.”