Self-proclaimed British Nazi found guilty of stirring up racial hatred

(JTA) – A 22-year-old British man who has declared himself a Nazi was found guilty of stirring up racial hatred against Jews.

A Preston Crown Court jury found the Lancashire man guilty Monday in a jury trial. He will be sentenced at a later date, according to reports.

The man cannot be named for legal reasons, according to the British media.

In a speech that was played in court, he called Jews “parasites” who should be “eradicated.” He also said Britain “took the wrong side” in World War II by choosing to fight the “National Socialists who were there to remove Jewry from Europe once and for all.”

He also said “we let these parasites live among us, and they still do,” and “we let these people destroy us, and they are still destroying us now, and we’re pointing fingers at the symptoms and not the disease.”

In another recording played in court, the man said, “Yes, I am a National Socialist, I’m not scared of that label. You can call me Nazi. You can call me fascist. That is what I am.”

The speeches were recorded at rallies in 2015 and 2016.

He told the court that he is a Nazi, but that does not mean he hates all Jews. He also suggested that the courts are run by the Jews. He said he made his statements to encourage debate and to shift peoples’ views more to the right.