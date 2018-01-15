You are here:Home > Featured > Photo spread: Chanukah 2017/5778 celebrations in Ottawa
Photo spread: Chanukah 2017/5778 celebrations in Ottawa
Click on photos to see images in full resolution.
National Holocaust Monument: (From left) MP Michael Levitt, Rabbi Chaim Mendelsohn of the Canadian Federation of Chabad Lubavitch, MP Anthony Housefather and former MP and justice minister Irwin Cotler light a menorah on the first night of Chanukah, December 12 at the National Holocaust Monument.
Sens game: A giant menorah was lit and Chanukah treats were served on the eighth night of Chanukah, December 19, during the second intermission of the Ottawa Senators vs. Minnesota Wild game at the Canadian Tire Centre. (From left) Andrea Freedman, president and CEO of the Jewish Federation of Ottawa, Spartacat and Rabbi Menachem Blum of the Ottawa Torah Centre Chabad.
Ottawa Torah Centre: Rocky and the Goldstein, a musician from New York City performs, December 13, at Ottawa Torah Centre’s Chanukah party for adults.
Merivale High School: The Merivale High School Jewish Culture Club celebrates the second day of Chanukah, December 14, with Latkepalooza. (Irv Osterer)
Glebe Shul: (From left) Adir Glikson, Shira Brass (partially hidden), Rabbi Yoey Shaps and Uri Marantz are among those enjoying the Glebe Shul Chanukah Party, December 12, on the first night of Chanukah.
Chabad of Centrepointe: Elmo was one of the special guests on hand for Chabad of Centrepointe’s 14th annual Chanukah Menorah Lighting at Ben Franklin Place, on the fifth night of Chanukah, December 16.
Chabad Hebrew School: Chabad Hebrew School students present a Chanukah musical for family and friends, December 17, at the Ottawa Torah Centre.
Young Israel of Ottawa: The Kol Miriam Choir performs during a Chanukah event for women and girls on the second night of Chanukah, December 13, at Young Israel of Ottawa.
