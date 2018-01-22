Pence arrives in Jerusalem after asking Egypt, Jordan to intercede with the Palestinians

JERUSALEM (JTA) – U.S. Vice-President Mike Pence reportedly asked Egypt and Jordan to reach out to the Palestinian Authority on behalf of the Trump Administration.

Pence met over the weekend with both Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Jordan’s King Abdullah, where he reassured both leaders that the United States remains committed to restarting peace talks between Israel and the Palestinians and is committed to a two-state solution if both sides agree.

Pence asked both leaders to tell the Palestinians that the U.S. is interested in restarting direct talks, Bloomberg reported Sunday citing an unnamed source familiar with the meetings.

The report came as Pence landed in Israel amid heightened security on Sunday evening. He was met at the airport by Tourism Minister Yariv Levin.

The heightened security and the closure of some roads in the city will remain in effect until Pence leaves on Tuesday.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu referenced Pence’s visit on Sunday evening in a speech at an ambassadors conference at the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem.

“This evening we welcome U.S. Vice-President Mike Pence, a great friend of Israel. He has landed here and we will welcome him with warmth and pride. I will discuss two issues with him: peace and security,” Netanyahu said. “On peace, I have a message for Abu Mazen (Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas): There is no alternative for American leadership in the diplomatic process. Whoever is not ready to talk with the Americans about peace – does not want peace. On security, I have a message for the countries of Europe: I suggest that they take President Trump’s words seriously.”

Ahead of Pence’s impending arrival, Joint Arab List party head Ayman Odeh announced in a tweet that he and the lawmakers from the parties on the List would not attend Pence’s speech to the Knesset on Monday, in protest over the U.S. recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

“This is a dangerous man with a messianic vision that includes the destruction of the entire region,” Saturday’s tweet also said.

Pence told Abdullah on Sunday morning during his stop in Amman that President Donald Trump made it clear in his announcement on Jerusalem that the United States is “committed to continue to respect Jordan’s role as the custodian of holy sites, that we take no position on boundaries and final status,” and that Jordan would continue to play a central role in new peace efforts.

The king called Pence’s visit a mission “to rebuild trust and confidence” in the two-state solution.

The vice-president is scheduled to meet with Netanyahu and President Reuven Rivlin, and to address the Knesset. He also is scheduled to visit the Western Wall and Yad Vashem.

Palestinian leaders have refused to meet with Pence in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump’s recognition last month of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.