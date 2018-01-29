You are here: Home > Featured > New Sefer Torah to honour the memory of Rabbi Yehuda Simes

New Sefer Torah to honour the memory of Rabbi Yehuda Simes

Rabbi Yehuda Simes surrounded by admiring Torah High students and staff on his return to the classroom in 2011.

Some people transcend borders. Some personalities are too big to be relegated to just one community and their work; their reputation and courage transcend city limits or country borders.

Rabbi Yehuda Simes was one of those people. January 27 marked his first yahrzeit but his memory lives on and a new Sefer Torah is being purchased as a legacy to his memory.

A rabbi, scholar and teacher who was born in the United States and lived in Canada, his passing in February 2017 left a huge hole in the lives of his family – his wife Shaindel, their children and extended family – and affected his community which included his synagogue, former students, friends and strangers alike who heard about him, followed him, and admired him.

How do we honour such a man?

Rabbi Simes loved his family. He loved Judaism. He loved his community and he loved learning. Those closest to him have chosen to honour him by purchasing a Torah in tribute.

The Rabbi Simes Torah Project is a celebration of the man who impacted so many lives. As a husband and father, the Torah will be a reminder of how he lived his life according to Jewish values. As a teacher, the Torah will be a symbol to all his students. As a community member, the Torah will act as a beacon of Jewish learning, and to all the Torah will be a symbol of hope, remembrance and strength.

When faced with adversity, many people give up, but Rabbi Simes did the opposite. After a tragic highway accident left him a quadriplegic, he embraced his new reality and sought to inspire others with his incredible story and boundless courage. He created a blog, “Rolling Rabbi” – https://rollingrabbi.wordpress.com/ – where he shared his successes and setbacks, musings and milestones, trials, tribulations and triumphs. His ‘new normal’ was inspiring all around him and his presence could light up and inspire a crowd like a rock star.

We invite you to join in honouring Rabbi Yehuda Simes by making a dedication in his honour. The goal is to purchase the Torah and invite the community to a Torah inscription event this spring. His son Yitzhak hopes to use the Torah when he becomes a bar mitzvah next year.

Donations may be made at www.cbto.org/donate/  or by contacting Congregation Beit Tikvah at 613-723-1800 or shul@cbto.org. In the U.S., donations can be made online at www.jewcer.org/project/rabbisimestorahproject. Facebook users can follow the project’s progress at www.facebook.com/RabbiSimesTorahProject/.

