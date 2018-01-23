Neil Diamond gives up touring after Parkinson’s diagnosis

(JTA) – Jewish singer-songwriter Neil Diamond announced he is giving up touring after recently being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

The Australia and New Zealand leg of his 50th Anniversary tour scheduled for March have been cancelled, according to the announcement.

“It is with great reluctance and disappointment that I announce my retirement from concert touring. I have been so honoured to bring my shows to the public for the past 50 years,” the artist said in a statement released on his website on Monday.

“I plan to remain active in writing, recording and other projects for a long time to come,” the statement said.

Diamond has had he has had ten No. 1 singles: “Cracklin’ Rosie,” “Song Sung Blue,” “Longfellow Serenade,” “I’ve Been This Way Before,” “If You Know What I Mean”, “Desiree,” “You Don’t Bring Me Flowers,” “America,” “Yesterday’s Songs,” and “Heartlight.”

He starred in the 1980 remake of “The Jazz Singer,” which garnered him three Top 10 singles, “Love on the Rocks,” “Hello Again,” and “America.”

Diamond was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1984 and into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2011. He received the Sammy Cahn Lifetime Achievement Award in 2000 and was honored at the Kennedy Center in 2011.

On January 24th, Diamond will celebrate his 77th birthday and on January 28th The Recording Academy, at its annual Grammy Award ceremony, will honor him with its prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award.